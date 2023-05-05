NEWBURYPORT — Workers were back at the Seqens pharmaceutical manufacturing site Friday morning, a day after a chemical explosion ripped through the Opportunity Way building, killing a Methuen man and injuring four other workers.
The body of 62-year-old Jack O'Keefe was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday on the main floor close to where first responders believed he would be found.
While work crews began shoring up the building and tearing down too-far-gone sections, the state Fire Marshal Office's Hazardous Materials Team and a number of ambulance services were there to lend assistance.
Acting Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt said during a 10:30 a.m. press conference in front of the property that what caused the explosion remains under investigation.
"All we know is that it was part of the chemical-making process they continue with every day," he said.
About 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, 911 operators received a report of an explosion. Upon arrival, fire crews saw flames and that an industrial-sized vat from inside the building had been launched through the building before landing in a parking lot about 30 feet away. On Friday, a massive crane lifted the vat off the ground and away from the parking lot.
Emergency personnel focused primarily on securing the building and removing the victim Thursday, according to Salt, who added they were securing hazardous materials located inside to make the property safe for a cleanup company that would then turn it back over to its owners.
"Yesterday was a long, difficult day," Salt said.
Salt added workers found a number of 55-gallon drums containing methane and isopropyl alcohol that were compromised during the explosion.
"This is all highly flammable material that they were working with and it is not stored currently because of the explosion," he said. "So, it's not a safe atmosphere."
A large crane was used to help support the building while the Hazmat team contained the barrels, according to Salt, who added there was no hazard to the community. However, there were concerns during the initial explosion about air quality in the area early Thursday.
"The only danger to the public was during the event itself, which fortunately was in the middle of the night and nobody was around," he said. "The air quality was a concern initially, but it quickly passed. The wind was blowing strong and it took all of the current away with it."
Salt added that the air was being monitored around the clock by the hazardous materials team ever since Thursday and has been deemed safe to the public. The building had a self-containment system for spills and everything was contained onsite.
"There is no risk to the environment currently, or to the community itself," he said.
Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also at the location Friday, continuing the work they began shortly after the explosion, OSHA spokesperson Edmund Fitzgerald said in an email.
"Its purpose is to determine if the employer has complied with OSHA workplace safety and health standards," Fitzgerald said. "OSHA will gather whatever information it will need to make a determination. If an inspection identifies violations, OSHA could issue citations to and propose penalties for the employer."
Seqens has been fined multiple times by OSHA over the years for safety-related violations. Thursday's fatal explosion marked the third incident that needed a firefighter response since 2020.
Seqens, according to its website, is a leader in pharmaceutical synthesis with 24 manufacturing sites across Europe and the United States.
Mutual aid was provided by State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, Fire and Chief Ed Warren of East Kingston, N.H., Amesbury Fire and Chief Jim Nolan, and Deputy Chief David Mather. Additionally assisting were the Northeast Technical Rescue Team, North Reading Fire Department, Department of Fire Services Technical Rescue, Hazardous Material and Incident Rehab Units, North Andover Fire and Chief John Weir, Cataldo Ambulance, and the Ipswich, Salisbury, Newbury, Seabrook, West Newbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Rowley, Salem, N.H., Exeter, N.H., Hampton, N.H., and North Hampton, N.H., fire departments.
Debris from the explosion was thrown as far as 800 feet away from the building, according to Salt, who added the front portion contained office space, while the warehouse and production area were out back.
O'Keefe was the only worker in the production area when the explosion occurred and Salt extended the condolences of the Newburyport Fire Department to his family.
The company was licensed by the state, the city and the Fire Department, but that could change in light of the explosion, according to Salt.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he made at least six visits to the site on Thursday. He also set up a virtual meeting with the offices of Democratic U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, as well as state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport.
"I wanted to get all of us on the same page and it was a very productive meeting," he said. "Obviously, they're very concerned at the federal level with the past history of this company and I would say Sen. Markey's office in particular did a lot of digging."
Reardon added Gov. Maura Healey also reached out to him on Thursday and he expects to be speaking with state and federal delegations again next week.
"We're going to continue to stay on the same page," he said.
The mayor lauded local police and firefighters for their professionalism and efforts, adding the city has entertained hitting Seqens with a cease and desist order, if the company no longer continues to cooperate with the investigation.
"I believe that the company is cooperating with the Fire Department right now but nothing can move forward until that investigation is complete," he said.
Whether or not Seqens should continue doing business in the city is another question that has yet to be answered, according to the mayor.
"I put the public safety of our citizens, in particularly our firefighters in this case, above everything else," he said. "I think we need to know why this happened and how it happened. Then, going forward, you look at the collective evidence. I'm not sure this company and this location is the right fit for Newburyport. But we need to get to the bottom of the 'why' and the 'how' before anything else can happen."
