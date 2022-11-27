NEWBURYPORT – No one was hurt following a Saturday evening house fire on Dove Street that saw local and area firefighters knock down a basement fire before spreading to the rest of the home.
Neighbors called 911 at around 6:40 p.m. after seeing smoke and flames coming from 6 Dove St.
Upon arrival, firefighters had heavy fire coming from a basement window. A fast attack was made, with firefighters making entry into the home and making their way to the basement, according to Newburyport Acting Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury.
Firefighters, working aggressively, stopped the fire from spreading, but the basement sustained significant fire, water and smoke damage.
The homeowners were away at the time, and no one was injured in the fire. While firefighters believe the fire started in the basement, the cause remains under investigation.
Fire crews from Salisbury and Amesbury responded to the scene to provide mutual aid while the Newbury Fire Department covered Newburyport, Bradbury added.
According to the city's online assessors database, the white colonial was built in 1850. Dove Street is located
