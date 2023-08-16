NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will offer a special sneak peek preview Aug. 24 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square.
This free annual event provides a unique opportunity to screen the trailers of all the films selected for the upcoming Docu Fest, which will be held Sept. 15-17. The festival will include 15 feature films and 13 short films.
“It’s the perfect chance to get an overview of the rich diversity of topics and issues that filmmakers will be bringing to Newburyport’s Docu Fest this year,” said Joanne Morris, the festival’s executive director.
“Not only is it a fun evening, but people attending the preview are the first to get a printed program guide so they can start planning ahead for what they want to see in September,” she said.
The event will begin with a reception and cash bar from 6 to 7 p.m. where guests can socialize with fellow documentary film aficionados. The screening of the trailers will then follow from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Firehouse Center for the Art’s Arakelian Theater.
Festival ticket and pass sales will begin the night of this event, with an opportunity to purchase tickets at a one-day discount before regular ticket prices take effect the next day.
In addition, Sea Level will be offer a 10% food discount (excluding sushi) that same evening for diners who show their tickets either before or after the event.
Since this event is free and seating is limited, people must register in advance.
To reserve a spot, visit the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival website at nbptdocufest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.