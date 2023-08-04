NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Fire Department edged out the Winner’s Circle Running Club by only one second Thursday evening to take first place in the Newburyport Lions Club’s annual Bed Race for the second year in a row.
The race serves as a fundraiser for the Lions Club and sees teams of racers pushing beds decked out as sailing vessels and rocket ships – among other things – down Federal Street.
Lt. John Fish led the Fire Department’s bed, which was made to look like a replica of the city’s fireboat and was dedicated in memory of late firefighters Brett Burkinshaw and Tony Raven.
Fish said his team came to defend its first-place crown after finishing the race last year in 1:16.
The Fire Department not only took first place again this year but the team improved by a single second to 1:15, just a second under The Winner’s Circle Running Club’s time of 1:16.
“We’re feeling good and we picked up one second this year,” Fish said. “We had some new guys here with fresher legs and that one second made a difference.”
Patricia Lavoie, president of the Winner’s Circle Running Club, was the passenger in her team’s inflatable bed racer, which featured only a strap for her to hold.
Lavoie said it was her first time riding in a mobile inflatable bed and she and her teammates were hoping to have the best speed in the race. But the Winner’s Circle had to settle for second place.
Teams from Dept, Theater in the Open, Anna Jaques Hospital, The Dojo and The Wolfe Club, among others, also competed in the race.
Michael Switzer, founder and president of the social and charitable men’s organization The Wolfe Club, was dressed as British Gen. James Wolfe. He stood in a bed made to look like a landing vehicle used during the Siege of Quebec in 1760.
Switzer carried a plastic sword and said his team was shooting for the moon in its first Bed Race.
“We wanted a bed that looked respectable so we put a lot of time and energy into creating this and thinking of a theme,” he said. “Our hope is that that this doesn’t convert into a catapult. We’re excited to be here in our first year and hope to have many more.”
Anna Jaques Hospital emergency room nurse Kate Bartol was the passenger in an emergency room stretcher.
Bartol said she’s ridden as a passenger in numerous races before and admitted the experience can be “scary as heck.”
“It’s very bumpy,” she said. “I’ve also run and it’s way more exerting than you think.”
Erin Rapp works in finance and operations at website and application company Dept, which fielded a gurney that resembled a rocket since the company used to be known as Rocket Insights.
Rapp was dressed in a full jumpsuit, complete with helmet, and said her company was in it to win but her team came in third at 1:22.
“We’re going after the firefighters,” she said. “We’re in it to rock.”
This year’s race was designed to include four new categories – most creative, fastest overall, fastest first responders and fastest restaurant, with a $100 first-place prize for each. The winners are scheduled to be announced Friday on the Lions’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewburyportLions.
Newburyport Youth Services went with a beach theme complete with french fries and seagulls as Director Andrea Egmont rode in the bed.
Activities Director Tara McGregor said the bed and all of its accoutrements was put together by NYS high school staff members and was competing for the most creative prize.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.