NEWBURYPORT — Local firefighter Fred Elwell along with his wife, Laureen, and K9 Sasha were among 46 team members and three canines from FEMA Massachusetts Task Force 1 in Beverly that was recently mobilized to assist with search-and-rescue operations in Florida following Hurricane Ian
They arrived in Fort Myers on Oct. 3 and worked for five consecutive days.
Fred Elwell served as the search team manager who is responsible for managing the search function of the task force and supervising the canine search specialist and technical search specialist. The search team manager reports directly to the task force leader.
Laureen Elwell is a canine search specialist as well as Sasha’s handler. Sasha is a FEMA-certified human remains detection canine.
The canine search specialist is primarily responsible for the search. That person is also responsible for the care of the dog during the mission deployment. The canine search specialist reports to the search team manager.
Working together as a team, the members of Massachusetts Task Force 1, including the K9s, workedwith other FEMA teams from around the country in conditions they had never experienced before, according to team members.
The Beverly team has since returned from Florida.
