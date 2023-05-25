NEWBURYPORT — It will be moving day for West End firefighters next weekend when they say adieu to the John F. Cutter Fire Station on Storey Avenue.
The move comes knowing the city will be building a $9.2 million, 6,800-square-foot fire station there to replace the current 2,258-square-foot station constructed in 1972.
The current station, which has a deteriorating roof and no longer meets fire codes, will be demolished to make way for what Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III said will be a net-zero energy consumption structure with two full-sized bays and five bedrooms for firefighters.
Mayor Sean Reardon said in an email that the city received three construction bids for the new building and entered into an agreement with the lowest bidder, Construction Dynamics Inc. of Clinton.
“The low bid was exactly on target with the design team’s updated cost estimates and the city’s approved budget for the project,” he said.
Reardon added that Construction Dynamics was issued a notice to proceed May 16 and is expected to begin mobilizing at the site during the week of June 19. The company will have 15 months to complete the project.
Bradbury said the West End’s three firefighters will move in with the rest of the department at the roughly 16,000-square-foot headquarters on Greenleaf Street until the job is done – an arrangement that will present logistical challenges for all.
“Everybody can fit in here and we barely have enough room for them all,” he said, adding that the station’s two pumpers will also move to Greenleaf Street.
Among the biggest challenges, according to Bradbury, is making sure everyone can clean up after responding to a call.
The fire headquarters, built in 1978, only has one shower for a department with eight firefighters and a dispatcher working each 24-hour shift.
“After a fire, you have to take a shower to remove all of the chemicals as quick as possible,” the chief said. “So, having only one shower can be a bit of a concern.”
Locker space will also be at a premium, according to Bradbury, who said he will add temporary locker space on the apparatus floor.
“All together, we have 34 full-time firefighters, plus the four dispatchers,” he said. “We don’t have enough locker space for that, so we’ll have to shuffle some stuff around.”
Bradbury did, however, say the fire headquarters has more than enough bunks.
“Whatever suffering we have to go through to get a state-of-the-art facility that will take this department into the next century is worth it,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to that.”
The fire chief also asked for the public’s patience during the transition.
“The new station is set up to accommodate any future growth in the West End,” he said. “We just ask that everybody bear with us and we’re going to try to get there as soon as we can on every call.”
