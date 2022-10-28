NEWBURYPORT — The city has been given a leg up in preparing for potentially new state zoning and housing requirements, thanks to a $50,000 state grant.
Newburyport is considered a local MBTA commuter rail community by the state and with the state proposing new zoning requirements that demands additional multifamily housing districts in communities with MBTA transit services earlier this year.
Should proposed state regulations become law, Newburyport would need to have zoning districts with a capacity for multifamily units equal to 15% of the city’s entire housing stock.
The proposed regulations also require any new zoning district must have half of its land area located within one half mile of a commuter rail station and the city must submit an action plan or a request for compliance to the state by Dec. 31, 2024.
Newburyport Chief of Staff Andrew Levine. however, said new state guidance allows a municipality to carve out a district which could be located a bit further than half a mile away from a commuter rail station, the proposed Waterfront West district for example.
The option became a little more palatable on Thursday when the Mayor’s Office announced the Land Use Planning Program of the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs awarded Newburyport $50,000 to assist with possible updates to Waterfront West Overlay zoning district. The proposed district is located between Michael’s Harborside and the Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar.
Boston-based New England Development abandoned his initial plans to construct seven buildings including up to 215 residential units, retail space and a hotel on the roughly 5-acre district in 2018.
Last year, New England Development announced its intent to build a 230-unit residential rental property in two buildings on the property, that would include affordable housing units under the state’s Chapter 40B law.
Mayor Sean Reardon said last week that he is looking to build a consensus around what the city believes could work in the location before entering into any further negotiations with New England Development.
The Land Use Planning Program is designed to help municipalities comply with the new proposed state zoning and housing regulations and enables municipalities to improve land use practices and diversify housing choices, while also mitigating and preparing for climate change impacts.
Reardon thanked Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration for the grant funding.
“This grant will allow us to expand housing opportunities and provide additional transportation to the residents of Newburyport, while mitigating the impacts of climate change,” he said, in a statement.
At-Large City Councilor Ed Cameron said in a text message that he was supportive of Reardon’s intention to use the grant funds to help the city look at new zoning for the Waterfront West area.
“That is an important opportunity for the city, leveraging private investment towards public goals with housing and access to the waterfront. I do note that the mayor mentioned transportation, so it’s also an opportunity to improve connectivity to not be so reliant on cars,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.