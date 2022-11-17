NEWBURYPORT — It has been said many, many times before but is worth repeating - Santa Claus is coming to town next Sunday and is ready to usher in the holiday season.
The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is presenting its annual Santa Parade and tree lighting ceremony, along with the Newburyport Rotary Club, in the Market Square bullnose at 3 p.m.
More than a week earlier, chamber officials were in Market Square working with the Department of Public Works to set up the city's roughly 40-foot-tall, New York-born, Christmas tree.
"We are thrilled to be working with the Rotary Club to bring a fantastic parade and tree lighting to downtown Newburyport," the chamber's marketing and development director Erin Duggan said. "This really is the launch of the holiday season."
The Santa Parade will begin when Father Christmas, as he is also known, and Mrs. Claus arrive at the waterfront boardwalk by way of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter at roughly 2:45 p.m.
"We're celebrating our maritime history and highlighting it through the lens of a festive holiday season," Duggan said.
Newburyport Rotary Club President Dan Hartman said the Coast Guard has been an excellent parade partner, giving Santa and Mrs. Claus a unique arrival method for the past three decades.
"I can't think of any other towns that really have that kind of opportunity," he said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will then head over to the bullnose where they will hop into a carriage and set out on their parade. Per tradition, participants will march up State Street, across Pleasant Street and down Green Street to the musical accompaniment of the Newburyport High School Marching Band.
"We get a lot of inquiries from groups that would like to be involved in the parade but we have to turn them away because we really don't want to change it all that much. We like to keep things short and sweet when it comes to that parade." Hartman said.
The Newburyport High School Interact Club will also be a part of this year's parade, which will then head east from Green Street and back to the bullnose where the Chamber's Christmas tree will be lit and Christmas carols will be sung.
"Some of the kids will be dressed as holiday characters and handing of candy canes and we will also have some dancers from Nancy Chippendale's Dance Studios," Hartman said.
Sunday will mark the sixth Santa Parade Hartman has been involved with as a Rotarian and he said it is an, "awesome tradition."
"This really is a quintessential New England sight, this small town celebrating the holidays next to the Mighty Merrimack," Duggan said.
