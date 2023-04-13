NEWBURYPORT — As the city honors Earth Month, the Energy Advisory Committee and Resiliency Committee are sharing resources to help the community reduce greenhouse gas emissions and understand how it is preparing for an already-changing climate.
EnergizeNewburyport is an interactive website designed to help the residents and businesses take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for climate change.
The website provides information, resources, and tools to help the community achieve cleaner energy use.
Newburyport has been designated a Green Community by the state Department of Energy Resources and is committed to a goal of becoming a “net-zero” city.
Increasing energy costs and the damaging environmental impacts associated with climate change make this goal more important than ever, according to a news release. The purpose of EnergizeNewburyport is to work together as a community to achieve this goal.
Newburyport Resiliency Projects’ interactive map provides an overview of the city’s infrastructure projects that will help protect and preserve Newburyport against the effects of climate change. This site includes a description of the projects that are in design, as well as those that have been completed. It will be updated regularly.
At the end of 2020, the Resiliency Committee published a plan to increase community resilience related to sea level rise, storm surge, flooding and extreme weather events throughout the city. The committee’s mission is focused on advocating for and overseeing implementation of the plan’s recommendations.
For more information on these groups or to sign up for e-alerts, visit or email www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-development/resiliency.
Resiliency Committee contact: resilientnewburyport@gmail.com. Community.massenergize.org/NewburyportMA, Energy Advisory Committee contact: NewburyportEAC@gmail.com.
