NEWBURYPORT – A Harbormaster Department boat capsized Sunday afternoon off Plum Island Point, dumping two assistant harbormasters into the Merrimack River. A tow boat was called to recover the 20-foot vessel and bring it to shore, according to two sources.
The accident was witnessed by dozens of people on a nearby private beach, some of whom gasped in horror as the boat spun around several times before flipping over, according to Joseph Cohen, who was on the beach at the time.
Cohen said it was about 2 p.m. and at low tide when the person operating the boat clipped a dock, close to where the Captain's Lady charter boat is tied up, while trying to drive away.
The boat finally capsized after spinning several times. The operator did not back out gently, but instead gunned the engine and hit the dock, according to Cohen.
"It wasn't like he was trying to finesse his way out of there," he said.
Cohen said the strong current was a factor in the accident as it pinned the boat against the dock at times. But it was the aggressiveness of the pilot that led to the boat capsizing.
"He did it, not the water," Cohen said.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday disagreed with Cohen's assessment, saying that due to the choppy waters and strong current, the boat's dive door became dislodged and flooded it with enough water to capsize the center console vessel. A dive door is the access point for divers to enter the water from the boat.
"I have no reason to believe they acted anything but professionally," Holaday said.
After the two assistant harbormasters fell into the water, they were rescued by people in a private boat, Cohen said.
Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire confirmed that firefighters responded to the incident and said there were no injuries.
Once the boat capsized, it took a TowBoatU.S. crew several hours to retrieve it and bring it back to shore, according to TowBoatU.S. owner Tim Peters, who added that it was well into the evening by the time the boat was at a nearby marina for evaluation.
Cohen said the two people in the harbormaster's boat had met people near the dock and were there for up to 40 minutes before the accident. If the pilot waited until the current died down or had not gunned the craft, the accident would not have happened, Cohen said.
Holaday said the two assistant harbormasters were there on her orders to check the point's beaches and parking lot. Part of their duties, she added, was to get out of the boat and onto the beach.
She said the boat was towed to a nearby marina for evaluation and remains out of service. Harbormaster Paul Hogg spoke to both of his employees after the accident.
"They're fine," Holaday said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
