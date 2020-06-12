NEWBURYPORT – The city's health director issued a new warning Thursday regarding relaxing social distancing, public gatherings limits and other methods used to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"As the state is reopening businesses and in future phases outdoor events, we should not rush into trying to hold events prior to the appropriate time," Health Director Frank Giacalone said in an email.
Giacalone's statement came in response to a plan to resume Cars & Coffee meet-ups at the Port Plaza parking lot each weekend. That plan is temporarily on hold.
For more than three years, the Saturday morning ritual has attracted up to 100 car enthusiasts who swap stories, check out engines and shoot the breeze. The fourth season of Cars & Coffee was supposed to begin in May, but organizer Bernie Casey decided to hold off until the state released more information about when it would be safer to hold public events.
"The Cars & Coffee event is one that will have a gathering of more than 10 people. This is against the governor's order on public gatherings as well as the Newburyport Board of Health. Social distancing would be challenging, at the least, to maintain 6 foot distancing, face coverings and the governor's advisory for out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine would be difficult to monitor as well," Giacalone's statement read.
According to Gov. Charlie Baker's order, public gatherings of more than 10 are not allowed. But that could change soon as the state moves well into Phase 2 of its four-phase plan to begin what Baker called a "new normal."
"I'm disappointed is my real reaction," Casey said Friday.
Casey said part of his disappointment comes after learning that scores of people gathered in downtown Newburyport to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
"What about the hundreds of people protesting in Market Square?" Casey said.
Last week, Casey announced the meet-ups would resume on June 13 based on Baker's decision to allow certain outdoor activities and reopen the state's economy.
But shortly after Casey's announcement, Richard Kaplan of SBK Associates which operates the Port Plaza said, through an email sent to The Daily News of Newburyport, that he received word from the Health Department voicing concern over a public gathering of that size.
That prompted Kaplan to track down Casey via social media and contact him about the Health Department's concern.
On Thursday, Casey called a reporter and announced that after speaking to Kaplan, he was suspending Cars & Coffee until he got the go-ahead from the city.
Despite word being spread on social media and elsewhere about the postponement, Casey believes car lovers will still drive to Newburyport which means he will be at the Port Plaza Saturday morning to tell them the bad news.
"I'm simply going to tell them it's been put on hold," Casey said.
Giacalone acknowledged the state has experienced "encouraging declines in positive cases and hospitalizations."
"However if we as the general public do not follow the guidelines set forth for gatherings, social distancing, face coverings and cleaning and disinfecting, we could jeopardize this positive downward trend and cause another spike of COVID-19 positive cases resulting in possible extended closures and stricter guidelines on gatherings and social distancing. I ask that we all take responsibility to do our part to follow these guidelines in order to get past this pandemic as quickly as possible to return to our lives as we once had," Giacalone's statement reads.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
