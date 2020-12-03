NEWBURYPORT – Five residents of Port Healthcare Center on Low Street have died from COVID-19 in recent weeks, the state Department of Public Health reported Thursday.
In the previous week's report, the 123-bed Port Healthcare was listed as having one to four deaths during the pandemic, but the number became specific at five as of the latest DPH report.
Also on Thursday, Newburyport recorded that 368 residents have tested positive for the virus since March, with 98 testing positive in the last 14 days, the DPH said.
Positive COVID-19 cases are rising across the region, prompting the state to order Salisbury back into Phase 3, Step 1 of the governor's reopening plan, town Health Director Jack Morris said Thursday. Salisbury reported 42 positive cases in the last 14 days, for a total of 169 since March.
"We have officially been three weeks in the high-risk, red zone," Morris said. "Some places like the bar and lounge areas of restaurants would need to be closed. People will not be able to sit at the bars."
Morris said arcades such as Joe's Playland will need to cut their capacity from 50% to 40% as will gyms, libraries and restaurants. Outdoor gatherings in Salisbury have been limited to 50 people, while indoor theaters and performance venues will also need to close.
Salisbury, Georgetown, Merrimac and Newbury were all listed in the "red" category by the state – with Newbury and Merrimac moving up from yellow during the week – because of the relative case counts in the past two weeks. Some 97 cities and towns are now in the "red" category, up from 81 last week.
According to the state, Amesbury has reported 361 positive COVID-19 cases since March, including 76 within the past two weeks; Georgetown has had 170 positive cases, including 38 in the last two weeks; Groveland, 106, with 24 in the past two weeks; Merrimac has had 98 positive cases, including 27 in the two-week period; Newbury, 78, including 26 in the past two weeks; Newburyport, 368, with 98 in two weeks; Rowley, 106, with 14 in the past two weeks; Salisbury, 169, with 42 in the past two weeks; and West Newbury has reported 46, including 10 in the past two weeks.
Overall, the state reported 6,477 residents tested positive Thursday, for a total of 232,264 since March. A total of 49 more deaths were reported by DPH, bringing the number to 10,637.
A total of 1,324 people with COVID-19 were listed in hospitals, including 261 in intensive care units. Anna Jaques Hospital reported 16 positive COVID cases among patients, including four in the ICU.
The DPH daily data dashboard said all of the ICU beds in hospitals in northeastern Massachusetts were occupied with COVID-19 patients and 82 percent of the region's non-ICU beds are already full.
Among area nursing homes, the numbers reported by DPH did not appear to change from the previous week, except for Port Healthcare.
Brigham Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, with 64 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, 111 beds, 11 to 30 positive cases and no deaths; Hillside Rest Home in Amesbury, 28 beds, with no positive cases and no deaths; Maplewood Rehab in Amesbury, 120 beds, 11 to 30 cases and no deaths; Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, 203 beds, more than 30 positive cases and 20 deaths since March; Newburyport Society of Aged Men, nine beds, no positive case and no deaths; Port Healthcare, 123 beds, more than 30 positive cases and five deaths; and Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home in Rowley, 62 beds, 11 to 30 cases and one to four deaths since March.
Assisted living centers reported by the DPH include: Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, 139 beds, 11 to 30 positive cases; Avita of Newburyport, 76 beds, one to 10 positive cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, 14 beds, with one to 10 positive cases since March; and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road, 26 beds and 11 to 30 positive cases.
Also Thursday, the Baker administration was working to get a second field hospital open, this time in Lowell. A field hospital opened earlier in the week at the DCU Center in Worcester, set up by the National Guard.
As he toured the DCU Center, Gov. Charlie Baker said the COVID-19 situation is different from the springtime surge — a smaller percentage of people who test positive require hospitalization, hospitals are moving ahead with many of the non-COVID-related procedures that were canceled in the spring and hospital beds have filled at a slower rate this fall — but having extra hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients remains necessary.
"Field hospitals play a critical role in our preparedness strategy that helps us alleviate pressure on the health care system generally and enables hospitals to focus on non-COVID patients," Baker said.
Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health Care, said the reasons the state is experiencing a resurgence in coronavirus activity and again needs to establish field hospitals are right in front of everyone: the people who aren't regularly wearing a mask or are meeting up with people from outside their household at a coffee shop or elsewhere.
"It's because of those people that we have this field hospital going up again," he said. "We don't want this to be the second surge, we want this to be the final surge and it will only be the final surge if everyone follows the rules every day. This is about being a good citizen, this is about taking care of your fellow human being, and that's what we need of you right now."
Material from State House News Service was used in this story. Daily News staff writer Jim Sullivan also contributed to this report.
To read the daily DPH report: www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-dashboard-december-3-2020/download
