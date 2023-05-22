NEWBURYPORT — Local historian Ghlee Woodworth presents “Newburyport Then and Now” and “Newburyport Black Heritage Trail” on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.
Woodworth, a 12th generation Newburyport native, will show historic photos of the city and compare them to scenes taken today.
Through numerous photos, Woodworth will show various local buildings, streetscapes and waterfront scenes. See the transformation of the city from the early 1800s through the 1960s and beyond.
Additionally, she will explore the history of the Black community in the 1800s, learning about the Underground Railroad, abolition movement, and the struggles for civil rights.
The event is sponsored by the Newburyport Lions Club and all are welcome.
