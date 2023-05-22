NEWBURYPORT — Local historian Ghlee Woodworth presents “Newburyport Then and Now” and “Newburyport Black Heritage Trail” on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Center 331 High St., Newburyport.
Woodworth, a 12th generation Newburyport native, will show historic photos of the city and compare them to scenes taken today.
Through numerous photos Woodworth will show various local buildings, streetscapes, and the waterfront scenes. Come see the transformation of our city from the early 1800s through the 1960s and beyond. Additionally, she will explore the history of our Black community in the 1800s, learning about the underground railroad, abolition movement, and the struggles for civil rights.
The event is sponsored by the Newburyport Lion’s Club, and all are welcome. Come and enjoy the event as we journey through history with lectures, open questions and answers, and questions to be answered by Woodworth.
