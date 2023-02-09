NEWBURYPORT — Racing beds will streak down Federal Street five months early on Thursday when PBS’ “This Old House” features its last episode on the “Newburyport Forever Home.”
Homeowners Melissa and Palen Schwab spent more than a year renovating their 120-year-old Greek Revival home at 44 Oakland St. before completing the work last summer.
The Schwabs redesigned their home along with Savoie Nolan Architects of Danvers but they had the benefit of working with the producers of PBS’ “This Old House” and the five-episode televised results of their work have been airing for the past month.
The final episode of “Newburyport Forever House” airs tonight at 8, and Melissa Schwab said in a text message that the episode will feature the show’s producers taking part in the Yankee Homecoming Lions Club Bed Race in July as contestants pushed decorated beds down Federal Street.
Schwab confirmed Wednesday that the episode will be the last to feature her family’s home.
“It was an exciting opportunity for our family,” she said. “It’s been so much fun watching the show, seeing our house undergo the renovation, and our city get the love and attention it so richly deserves. The bed race was, by far, one of the highlights of the entire process. A memory we will never forget,”
Mayor Sean Reardon said he had a great-uncle who lived at 44 Oakland St. and he has heard from a lot of his architect friends that appearing on “This Old House” is making the big time.
“We’re an historic seaport and we’re tailor-made for a project like this to be on a show called ‘This Old House.’ Seeing the bed race on national TV is very cool,” he said.
The Schwabs’ renovation project included an open-plan kitchen/dining area, a dedicated home office, better insulation and a 13-by-15-foot, two-story rear addition. The home was built in 1902.
Savoie Nolan Architects owner and architect Ken Savoie said the project opened up the Hunter home so it seems larger.
“We opened the dining room into the living area and it made a significant change in the feel of the room,” he said. We also moved a fireplace to a new location and those things made the rooms more appealing and feel more spacious. The addition isn’t that large but it added a half bath on the first floor and a mudroom that make the house more livable.”
This is the first time Savoie and his company have been featured on “This Old House” and he said it was an excellent experience, even though the interviews with him never made the final cut.
“Five episodes is not a lot of time,” he said. “But they focused on our plans and have always credited us. We also got invited to the open house at the end of everything and that was a lot of fun.”
Savoie said he has heard from a number of people who have seen the episodes and has been receiving good reviews.
“It was a pleasure to work with them. They are a very knowledgeable and I know Palen and Melissa are very pleased with the outcome,” he said.
Since 1979, “This Old House” has been staple on New England public television and launched a new television genre.
More than four decades later, the company that produces the show has added another top-rated program “Ask This Old House.”
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has recognized “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” with 20 Emmy Awards and 105 nominations.
The most recent honor was in July 2021 when “This Old House” won “Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program” at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, according to its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.