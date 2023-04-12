NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Horticultural Society's annual plant sale and New-To-You Garden Market takes place May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn behind the Custom House Maritime Museum.
The plant sale will offer hundreds of perennials, herbs and shrubs dug from members' gardens. Annuals will be available as well. The rain date is May 14.
The plants will be organized according to those suitable for full sun, partial sun and shade. “Ask the Experts” will be back with friendly master gardeners offering advice and answering gardening questions.
A large selection of gently used garden items, books, tools, statues and other items will be available for sale. New this year will be the Grow with Us seed planting table for children and adults.
The Horticultural Society is a friendly, welcoming group of people who love to garden. A membership table will be available for those looking to join the society. Additional information is available at newburyporthort.org.
The sale serves as the society's main fundraiser and provides financial support for its community activities throughout the year. All donations are tax deductible.
The society decorates Santa’s Workshop on Brown Square and a room in the Cushing House/Museum of Old Newbury each December, maintains three waterfront gardens and the seasonal displays at the Kelley School horse trough, plants the containers at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, plants bulbs at the Custom House border, and offers two $1,000 scholarships per year to high school students who will pursue higher education related to the environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.