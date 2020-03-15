NEWBURYPORT — With COVID-19 concerns in full effect, the Newburyport Housing Authority is taking precautions to make sure its buildings are clean and its residents are educated about how to stay safe.
The Newburyport Housing Authority owns and manages 142 units of state-aided housing for families, elderly people and people with disabilities, with properties including the Sullivan Building, Horton Terrace and Kelleher Gardens, as well as numerous houses throughout the city.
Tracey Watson, executive director for the Newburyport Housing Authority, said that while the authority has no known cases among its residents, that “could change rapidly.” To prepare, the Housing Authority has closed the common areas in each of its buildings and is ramping up its cleaning schedule.
“The main thing is that we’ve really focused our maintenance staff on keeping our common areas, lobbies, handrails and mailboxes as clean as they can,” said Watson. “We’re also encouraging social distancing, closing all of our common areas” and the authority cancelled large group functions, including the weekend’s planned St. Patrick’s Day luncheon.
Watson said she took part in a statewide call last week with the state Department of Housing and Community Development, which briefed leaders of housing authorities on the virus and precautions they should take. The state has given out informational materials on the virus which the Housing Authority has distributed to every one of its homes and posted in each buildings.
Watson said Housing Authority staff members are staying extra vigilant to protect elderly residents, who are the most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.
“A lot of (elderly residents) depend on home health aid and food deliveries, so we will continue to have lots of people coming in and out of our buildings,” said Watson. “The most important thing we can do is keep the buildings as clean as we can.”
While the Housing Authority’s common room closures are definitely effective through the end of the month, Watson said she and her staff will continue to monitor the situation and do everything they can to mitigate it to the best of their ability.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed like everybody else,” she said. “There’s no master plan for something like this.”
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.