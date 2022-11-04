NEWBURYPORT — The Arthur S. Page Insurance Agency, one of the city’s most iconic and well-known businesses, has been celebrating its 100-year anniversary throughout 2022, and according to owners, is ready for a century more.
President Jackie Page bought the company from her father, Arthur S. Page III in 2005 and has been working together with her sister and current Vice President Laurie Knight, providing property and casualty insurance to auto, home and business customers in the Greater Newburyport area since January, 1999.
Jackie Page said being a part of the local area and the relationships that have grown out of that, have given her family and its company everything it needs to inspire loyalty and longevity.
“This is definitely a relationship business. We get to know everyone who comes in,” she said.
Arthur S. Page Sr. founded his eponymous insurance business at 21 Pleasant St. after acquiring clients from Jere B. Lunt in 1922.
Page’s son, Arthur “Bill” S. Page Jr., rejoined the business after getting out of the U.S. Marine Corps in September 1951 and would eventually buy the company from his mother, Ethel.
Page Jr. then moved the business to the 1853, former Grand Army of the Republic post at 57 State St., in 1959 and the company still calls the building home.
Arthur S. Page III began working at the insurance agency in 1976, and he acquired controlling interest in the stock from his father in September 1993. The company is currently in its fifth generation of family ownership.
Claim representative Cheryl Jones has been working with the company for the past 15 years.
The Newburyport native said she loves working in the downtown and getting to know all of her customers.
“I love being able to help everybody and you get to know your clients for so long. So you get to see all of the changes in their lives and they get to see all of the changes in yours. It’s very pleasant,” she said.
Working in local insurance has really made Jones a part of her community, she said.
“I walked into the Park Lunch last night and saw a guy that we insure, so we started talking insurance. That’s how it works,” she said.
Working for the Pages has also made Jones feel like a member of the family.
“You really are family here,” she said.
Page said being an independently-owned-and-operated insurance agency gives her company the ability to find its customers the perfect fit.
“In the insurance industry, the smaller, individual agents are grouping with other agents or are getting purchased all around us. But, that’s not for us. Our plan is to remain independent and that is not in our future,” she said.
Page’s oldest son John Bradley joined the agency in 2019 and her youngest son, Joshua Bradley is currently a senior at Triton Regional High School who “may be joining the company in the future,” according to his mother, who added she has always been confident in her company’s future.
“I’m ready for 100 more years,” she said.
