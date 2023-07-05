NEWBURYPORT — As the city’s search for a head librarian gains momentum, Mayor Sean Reardon says he has no interest in disbanding the volunteer program.
Reardon put a hold on the program at Newburyport Public Library on June 7, the same day former Head Librarian Sarah Kelso left her position after less than a year.
The mayor said he froze the program, which includes roughly 10 volunteers who work in the library’s archival center, after staff members complained about volunteers doing union duties while also harassing and bullying employees.
Reardon said he has been working with union members to come up with a solution that will work for them and the volunteers.
The mayor said late last week that despite recent difficulties, he has no intention of ending the volunteer program.
“We have so many great people who want to give their time to the city and I don’t want to limit that at all,” he said. “This is just something that we will have to sit down and work through with the librarians and volunteers. So I don’t think ending the program is the solution.”
Assistant Head Librarian Jessica Atherton has been named interim head librarian while the Library Board of Directors searches for a full-time replacement for Kelso.
Although he leads the board, Reardon stressed the choice in hiring the new head librarian is not his to make.
“The Library Board of Directors set up the search and they conduct the search. I really don’t have a part in that until the end, where I get to vote – just like any other member,” he said. “I’m excited to get the job posted and see who applies. Hopefully, we can bring someone in who will pick up a lot of the great work that has already been going on there.”
Board member Sarah Holden chairs the search committee, which she said met for the first time in late June.
Holden said the nine-member committee is “very excited” to begin the search and she expects to post the position through the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium and the American Library Association, among others, within the next week.
“We’re trying to cast a broad net,” she said.
Since Atherton has indicated she is not interested in filling the role, Holden said the committee can launch a nationwide search.
“We’re seeking somebody who is energetic and visionary, appreciates the role of the Newburyport Public Library within the community, and has the right amount of experience,” she said.
Kelso was hired in early 2022 and Holden said holding a new head librarian search so soon after the last one has given her committee an advantage.
“It hasn’t been as challenging as what the search committee had to do last year,” she said.
The search committee will meet again soon after receiving more resumes, according to Holden.
An ideal candidate would have at least seven years of experience in library administration as well as a master’s degree in library science.
“Newburyport has a beloved library and we are confident that we will attract the best candidate for this position,” Holden said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.