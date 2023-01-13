NEWBURYPORT — The staff at the Newburyport Public Library was greeted by a damp mess in its archival center to start the year but officials say no damage was done to any of the department’s historic records and the room should be fully available by mid-February.
The library’s archival center focuses primarily on Essex County genealogy and local history and includes published monographs on city history and individual family genealogies, as well as local primary source material including personal papers and company records.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Wednesday that a sump pump located in the library’s basement, where the archival center is located, failed when the building was closed for the New Year’s Day holiday weekend.
“The staff came back (Jan. 3) and immediately began addressing these issues,” he said.
Head Librarian Sara Kelso also said no damage was done to the archival center’s collection, furniture or bookcases.
“Nothing in the collection was impacted. The bookcases and furniture are still OK and the waterproofed flooring is fine,” she said.
Levine said the library has been working with remediation companies ServePro and ServiceMaster by Gaudet to address the flooding. The library had also been meeting with an adjuster from the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association on Wednesday afternoon.
“They have already moved the furniture and will move the rest of the materials out of the room, so that all the repair work can take place. This will include a new, waterproof floor,” he said.
The remediation work is expected to be finished by the end of the month, according to Levine, who added the library is still servicing public access to the archives on an appointment basis.
Kelso also thanked the Department of Public Services for all the help it recently provided in helping the library protect, “a very valuable resource.”
“I anticipate we’ll have full access restored by mid-February at the latest, if things go well,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
