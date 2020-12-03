NEWBURYPORT — The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library officially launched its annual appeal this week.
The money raised will be put toward library programs that would be greatly reduced or canceled if not for the organization's financial support.
“This year, libraries all over the country have been forced to operate with greatly reduced budgets due to the strain of the pandemic, and Newburyport is no different,” said Friends President Stacey Brandon. “We know this is a tough financial year for many people, but we need the community’s help now more than ever before to continue offering many of the library’s most valuable services to our citizens.”
In a normal year, several events would have been held to raise money for the library, including two Great Old Book Sales, the Kids’ Book Sale, and the Books In Bloom event co-sponsored by the Newburyport Horticultural Society.
Despite not being able to raise money the traditional way, The Friends still managed to fund the following programs:
¢ Take and create activity kids for young children and teens that will be available through the winter;
¢ Virtual programs such as "Identifying Backyard Birds," "Social Media’s Contribution to Democracy," and virtual bingo for adults and families;
¢ Continued work in the Archival Center for the acquisition, preservation and digitization of collections;
¢ The Museum Pass Program, which provides passes to museums such as the Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England, among others;
¢ Kanopy video streaming service, which offers more than 30,000 films. These include award-winning documentaries along with acclaimed indie, classic and educational films, and children’s content to view on computers, TVs or mobile devices.
“As we close out an uncertain 2020, we are committed to support these programs as we move into the new year,” Brandon added. “Any help that you can offer at this time is greatly appreciated.”
To make a year-end donation to the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library, visit www.newburyportfol.org/donations-sponsors/. While the library remains open, donations are also being accepted at the front desk.
To learn more about The Friends, follow the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Newburyport-Public-Library-1012793742077563/ or sign up for the newsletter at www.newburyportfol.org/connect/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.