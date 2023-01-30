NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public Library invites all to create a Valentine's decoupage jar lantern on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. inside the library's program room. This Valentine's Day-themed workshop, hosted by Mandy Roberge of Wicked Good Henna, teaches a technique called decoupage, which could be utilized on plenty of future projects once the basics are learned.
Each kit includes a small LED tea-light that runs on battery. Supplies are provided. This is a free program. Registration is required. Register at the library's website (newburyportpl.org) or by calling 978-465-4428. Program is limited to 15 spots. If you sign up and cannot make it, please call the library at 978-465-4428 to cancel.
