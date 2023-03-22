NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will host an online safety discussion in the Program Room on March 28 at 7 p.m.
Scammers are everywhere, especially online. Do you know how to keep your smart device protected, how to navigate social media, does online banking making you nervous? The Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation will answer those questions, and offer tips for safely navigating the web and suggestions to protect people from scams and identity theft.
Registration is required. This event is intended for adults. Register on the website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling the library at 978-465-4428. Those who sign up but cannot make it should call the library to cancel.
