NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library hosts a virtual seminar, “Micro-Adventures in Massachusetts,” on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Those looking for fun day trips that are out of the ordinary, or looking to introduce younger family members to short experiences to test the waters, are invited to join experienced hiker and outdoorswoman Alison O’Leary.
O’Leary provides a virtual tour of dozens of day trip options in Massachusetts.
This one-hour program includes a PowerPoint presentation of the places discussed, with more than one regional option for each category (river, wildlife, waterfall, etc.). Information on locations for boat rentals, water safety advice, and guidance for navigating remote trails will also be provided.
Registration is required. This event is intended for adults. Register on the library’s website or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up but cannot make it are asked to call the library to cancel.
