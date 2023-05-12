NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public Library will soon be on the hunt for a new head librarian after the city on Friday confirmed Sara Kelso will be leaving her post next month.
Newburyport Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Kelso's last day will be June 7
Kelso said she will be "moving on to a new chapter" after that but did no elaborate any further. She became the library's 12th head librarian last July when she succeeded the retiring Giselle Stevens.
"I'm really proud of the place that the library is in now. We have a really strong staff that has been doing a great job serving the community," Kelso said.
Kelso said she was "thrilled" to be leaving the library in a good position, budget-wise and added its partnership with Newburyport Youth Services was another highlight of her tenure.
"We've been able to offer social work drop-ins, we still have a lot of strong programming happening and we're about to embark on our summer reading program," she said.
Among the challenges Kelso faced was when the library’s archival center was closed for about a month after a basement sump pump failed during the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Kelso said she was proud of the work she and her staff did to get the archival center back up and running and she was grateful to the community for its support.
"It just makes me so happy to see people coming in here and using this space for a number of different needs," she said. "Knowing that people feel comfortable and welcome here, regardless of what they're doing, really makes me feel like we're doing something right."
Kelso served as an assistant head librarian for four years prior to taking the head librarian job and her former position was filled internally last year by Jessica Atherton, who remains in the role.
Maybe Sean Reardon said he was sad to see Kelso moving on.
"We will begin the search for her successor and fill those shoes with someone who can continue the important work that she started. I want to personally thank her for all her hard work for the city of Newburyport and wish her good luck in all her future endeavors," he said.
Levine also said the city will miss Kelso.
"We're very excited for the future that she has and I'm sure she'll be amazing at whatever she does next," he said. "We were very lucky to have her here and believe the state of the library is extremely strong."
Levine added no acting head librarian has been named and the Newburyport Library Board will begin a formal search for Kelso's permanent replacement soon.
