NEWBURYPORT — Sheryl Faye presents the historical reenactment “Historical Women — Susan B. Anthony” on March 7 at 7 p.m. at Newburyport Public Library.
Susan B. Anthony was a women’s rights activist, and she devoted her life to racial, gender and educational equality. She is one of the most famous women in American history, playing a prominent role in the women’s suffrage movement and ratification in the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
She also was in support of women’s labor organizations and for a woman’s right to own property.
Registration is required. This event is intended for adults. Register at newburyportpl.org or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up but cannot make it should call the library at 978-465-4428 to cancel.
