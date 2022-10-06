NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club is once again delivering Thanksgiving Day meals to seniors, veterans, mobility challenged, and homeless community members on Thanksgiving Day.
The Lions Club serves the community in many ways and this year, as food insecurity and communicable virus challenges continue, the club believes it is in the best interest of all to continue it home delivery-only plan for one more Thanksgiving. Meals are anticipated to be delivered between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Pre-registration is required. Call Lions Club member Frank Bertolino at The North Shore Realty Group eXp Realty, at 781-412-4466, to register.
Monetary donations in any amount are greatly appreciated. Tax-deductible donations are accepted any time of the year. Checks should be made payable to Newburyport MA Lions Foundation, Inc. (Thanksgiving) and mail to Newburyport Lions Club, P.O. Box 545, Newburyport, MA 01950.
