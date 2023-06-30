NEWBURYPORT — The city will take a closer look at five areas, including Colby Farm Lane and Woodman Park, as potential alternatives to bicycle trails at March’s Hill.
In 2020, a group of local young people asked the Parks Commission to see if they could create bike trails at March’s Hill on High Street.
Although the use was approved by the commission, tension arose between bicyclists and local homeowners so the proposal was reconsidered.
City Special Projects Manager Kim Turner said park neighbors believed the bicyclists were expanding the trails beyond what was approved, causing safety and environmental concerns.
Many residents, however, supported allowing youths to have an outlet for outdoor recreation and socialization. The commission contacted Powder Horn LLC of Belmont, New Hampshire, to study March’s Hill and come up with conditions and recommendations for relocating and redesigning the trails.
The commission received a $5,700 Community Preservation Act grant late last year to study five alternative recreational biking locations.
“The abutters to March’s Hill wanted to make sure we had done our due diligence,” Turner said.
The study was completed in May and showed Access Road, Colby Farm Lane, Woodman Park, Fulton Gravel Pit and a city-owned parcel adjacent to Moseley Woods Park – now being used by the Water Department – as the best candidates for further study.
Turner sent a memo detailing the findings to the City Council.
Powder Horn can now begin its three- to four-week feasibility study of the five locations at a cost of $1,150 per site.
“The Parks Commission feels this feasibility study will go a long way toward coming to an agreement on where biking activities should occur in the city,” Turner said. “Hopefully, this will help address some of the concerns from both the youth in the city but also the residents who live in the vicinity of these potential bike park locations.”
Mayor Sean Reardon said he would like to see a plan that allows children to ride their bikes around March’s Hill in a safe manner.
“We’re still moving toward that,” he said. “It’s a good spot and I really applaud the kids who were involved in this last year because they put in a lot of time and effort into it. I know there were some concerns from the neighbors, and we’re going to have that anytime we’re dealing with people who live next to a park. But I think we will eventually get to a place where we can find a good way to do it.”
Turner pointed out that March’s Hill has long been a destination for families. It was designated as a city park in 1954 and had swings and a basketball court added a decade later.
Although the swings and basketball court are now gone, March’s Hill is go-to destination for sledding in the city.
Reardon said he has fond memories of sledding on March’s Hill as a child.
“You had a number of sledding options in town back then,” he said. “But March’s Hill was always the big place to go growing up.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
