NEWBURYPORT – On the cusp of resolving an assault and battery charge, a local man accused of attacking a Black Lives Matter protester last summer in Market Square skipped his Newburyport District Court on Thursday, prompting a prosecutor to ask for his arrest.
Judge William Martin turned down the request to find and arrest Donn Pollard of Fruit Street and instead scheduled another plea deal date for Dec. 21.
Pollard, 63, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after police say he punched a protester in a fight over her protest sign June 26.
His attorney, Janine Lapore, told Martin her attempts to reach Pollard by phone and email alerting him of Thursday's court appearance, via video conference, led her nowhere.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy, who appeared annoyed by the no-show, asked Martin to find Pollard in default and issue a warrant for his arrest. She said two witnesses to the alleged attack were on the video conference line anticipating the matter would be resolved.
Lapore argued that she had been in regular contact with Pollard recently and that he always appeared in court before Thursday.
Martin sided with Lapore.
The incident leading to Pollard's arrest prompted the city to hire a consultant to look into the Newburyport Police Department's handling of the altercation as well as an internal police investigation of its own methods.
The independent report, released earlier this month, focused on the conduct of veteran police Officer Kevin Martin. He was accused of making an "insensitive and sarcastic remark about defunding the police and not responding to the incident in a timely manner."
Martin said something along the lines of, "If you want to defund the police so bad, why are you asking for my help?" according to witnesses.
But the independent investigator cleared Martin of wrongdoing and reported there was not enough evidence to determine if the officer made an inappropriate remark toward a Black Lives Matter supporter.
"An abundance of anecdotal information does not automatically make it fact," the report reads.
The Police Department's internal investigation backed up the independent investigation.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.