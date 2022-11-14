NEWBURYPORT — A local man accused of driving drunk when he slammed into a Water Street utility pole on Nov. 6 will be back in Newburyport District Court later this month following his arraignment last week.
When Collin Comeau, 23, of Cutting Drive crashed his white Ford Mustang into the pole, it cut power to nearby homes, according to a police report.
At his arraignment Nov. 7, Comeau was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court Nov. 28.
The police report states Comeau was twice the legal drinking and driving limit at the time of the crash.
Officer Eric Andrikaitis wrote in his report that Comeau was driving west on Water Street about 10:30 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and into the utility pole.
The crash snapped the pole, which landed on the car's hood and was left dangling over the street as it was held up by wires. Due to the proximity of the wires, Officer Michael Wilichoski carefully removed Comeau from the Mustang. He was placed in an ambulance.
Comeau, who suffered a minor injury, signed a treatment refusal form and performed a series of field sobriety tests. He failed the tests, prompting Andrukaitis to place him under arrest.
Word of the crash quickly spread on social media with some speculating the driver was a local politician.
