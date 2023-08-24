NEWBURYPORT — Hours after a Low Street man was peacefully taken into custody Tuesday evening by local police and a Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, a Newburyport District Court judge ordered him held without bail until at least late next month.
Nicholas Hanson, 40, and his wife, Francesca Ferrera, 33, were arrested at their Low Street apartment around 7 p.m. on outstanding court warrants after a neighbor who knew of his legal woes tipped off police.
“Hanson and his wife Francesca Ferrera have become a constant problem in the apartment community and are often the subject of reports for disturbances,” Newburyport police Sgt. Gregory Whitney wrote in his report. “The department has also received information that Hanson has displayed a firearm in the community.”
Whitney went on to write that local police have arrested Hanson for “violent felony offenses” and has resisted arrest in the past. He faces four charges out of Newburyport and Lawrence district courts, including assault and battery on a family/household member, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery, and possession of a Class B substance.
Ferrera faces two charges out of Lawrence District Court: possession of a Class B substance and reckless endangerment of child. She was released on personal recognizance and was expected to report on Wednesday to Lawrence District Court.
While peaceful, their arrests were not seamless. When first approached by local police trying to arrest Hanson on the warrant, he ignored their attempts to speak to him. Given his penchant for violence, officers decided to stand back and clear the scene, Whitney wrote in his report.
It was then decided to call NEMLEC for help. Police departments typically call for NEMLEC assistance when they are serving high-risk warrants. Last week, NEMLEC was called to assist Georgetown police when they served such a warrant to a North Street man who was then charged with violating an abuse prevention order and numerous weapons and ammunition violations.
After being told the SWAT team was forming, local police then came back to the apartment building and surrounded it.
Whitney knocked on the door and told Hanson to come out, saying a SWAT team was on the way.
“Once it was clear that they were not voluntarily leaving the home, I advised the officers to hold the scene until the SWAT team arrived,” Whitney wrote in his report.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons then set up a command post for the SWAT team at nearby Port Plaza. After setting up, the team went to the apartment building and arrested Hanson and Ferrara without incident, according to Whitney’s report.
Following the arrests, local police issued a statement on its social media accounts, alerting the area of the large police presence and that there was no danger to the community.
On Wednesday, City Marshal Mark Murray thanked those who assisted local police.
“We were also grateful that officers were able to de-escalate the situation and affect the arrests without anyone getting hurt or injured. A job well done by all officers involved,” Murray said .
In court on Wednesday, Hanson did not dispute there was enough probable cause that he violated court-imposed conditions of release and was ordered held without bail pending a violation hearing scheduled for Sept. 25.
Judge Peter Doyle also ordered Hanson held without bail based on the Lawrence District Court charge.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
