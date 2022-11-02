NEWBURYPORT — A local man who almost flipped his pickup truck over on the Gillis Bridge last year was sentenced to 180 days in jail on Monday after being found guilty of a third drunken driving offense.
Alfred Frizzelle Jr., 54, of Prospect Street, saw 30 days of his sentence suspended for two years while on probation following Monday's bench trial.
He was also found guilty of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
In addition to serving 150 days in jail, Frizzelle lost his driver's license for eight years and must pay more than $1,400 in fees and fines.
Salisbury police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley saw Frizelle’s GMC Sierra driving “all over the road” through Salisbury Square and onto Bridge Road about 9 p.m. on June 28, 2021, while heading toward Newburyport, according to an Essex County prosecutor
Kelley followed Frizelle onto the Gillis Bridge (Route 1) and watched as the right two tires drove onto the sidewalk. The maneuver almost sent the truck rolling onto its side, but Frizelle managed to keep it on all four wheels.
Eventually, Kelley followed Frizelle as he got off Route 1 at the Merrimac Street exit and pulled him over. With the assistance of Newburyport police, Kelley began interviewing Frizelle.
Frizelle refused to take field sobriety tests or blow into a blood-alcohol level reader. But he was so unsteady on his feet and slurred his words so much that Kelley was convinced Frizelle was under the influence of alcohol.
Frizelle later admitted he had “three or four drinks” at home and then drove around Salisbury for an unknown reason, according the prosecutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.