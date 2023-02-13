NEWBURYPORT — A local business owner has been mourning for his home country of Turkey and is doing what he can to help by starting a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $5,000 to help victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake.
Tens of thousands of people were killed or injured Feb. 6 when the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Syria and Turkey.
Virtue Jewelers owner Erdem Kaya, a native of Istanbul, has been living and working in Newburyport for 24 years.
Although his sister and the rest of his family were fortunate to have survived the earthquake, Kaya said he still has plenty of family and friends in Turkey who are in desperate need of food and shelter.
“We have been lucky. We haven’t been getting the really bad news,” he said. “But there is one person that we know who lost 17 of his family members. We called him the other day and he told us that he was burying 17 of his family members. That’s unbelievable and devastating.”
The GoFundMe campaign was started with a goal of raising $5,000 but that target had already been eclipsed by Friday morning. Kaya is also putting $2,500 of his own money toward the cause and said every little bit helps.
“So we already have over $7,500. It doesn’t matter if you give $10 or $20. These people really need help right now. We can’t bring back the people who were lost but we can do the best that we can to help them with shelter, food, whatever they need,” he said.
Charleston and Coco co-owner Jeanne Carter said she has known Kaya for many years and was quick to donate $250 to his GoFundMe campaign, along with her sister and co-owner Rachael Carter.
“We feel it is super important that we show up and be human. Every little bit helps and everyone can donate a little bit. This is a terrible situation but together we can make a difference. We look at Erdem as family. We have known him for a long time and this is his family, his neighbors and friends,” she said.
Kaya said he knows how generous the residents of Greater Newburyport can be during a time of need.
“This is one of the most amazing places I’ve ever lived and that’s because of the people,” he said. “They are very generous and they give from their heart. It really is an amazing place.”
Kaya has posted a video on his Instagram page, instagram.com/virtuejewelersatelier?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=, and said any help he can provide his Turkish family and friends from the U.S. is of minor consequence when it comes to the immense tragedy they face.
“There are a lot of families and kids who are in need of food, shelter, water, everything, and I have friends and family members who are on the front lines over there. There are also people from all over the world like from Greece, from Italy, from Spain and everywhere that are just trying to rescue people over there. So I want to do whatever I can to help these people,” he said.
Erdem Kaya’s GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/56ecn-turkiye-earthquake-relief-fund?qid=65ddd0717a735fa7f9fd79df4fa9ddf6.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
