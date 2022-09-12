NEWBURYPORT — A local sailor just embarked upon a two-week voyage along the Kentucky and Ohio rivers, hoping to give people a little taste of travel in the olden days in his 20-foot shantyboat.
Jerry Steimel and his wife, Dianne Steimel have lived on Monroe Street in Newburyport for 20 years and are big fans of U.S. history.
And on Wednesday, Jerry Steimel and his friend Art Baltes became the stars of the Dianne’s newest documentary when they launched the shantyboat, the H.A. Hubbard, out of Frankfort, Kentucky.
A shantyboat is simply a houseboat made out of repurposed material and was a very common sight on American rivers (including the Merrimack River) from the late 1800s to the mid-20th century.
“The rivers were heavily polluted at the time and were just sort of a place where you worked and not somewhere you would go for the scenery or any pleasure boating activity,” Jerry Steimel said.
Shantyboaters tended to belong to the poor and disenfranchised, according to Jerry Steimel, who said folks built their own boats and lived essentially rent free on a river.
“Shantyboaters were seen as sort of sort of a shady lot. If anything bad happened in the community, everybody would point to them,” he said.
Dianne Steimel previously produced a documentary, “Peace Out,” about her husband driving his VW bus across the country and she is now producing the documentary, “Shantyboat — Rediscovering a River Way of Life,” which is expected to be released in spring 2023.
“We have a beautiful relationship. I do idiotic stuff and she documents it,” Jerry Steimel said.
Dianne was on the scene to document the launch of the H.A. Hubbard on Wednesday, while Baltes has a camera of his own on board.
Once the country’s rivers became prime real estate, the shantyboat headed for extinction but Steimel said he and his wife want to keep the spirit alive.
“History is told by the winners and there is a lot of history that is not told because the winners don’t get a chance to. This is a great way to tell the real history of shantyboats, which is in the process of being forgotten,” Dianne Steimel said.
The 20-foot H.A. Hubbard is made out of repurposed pallet board and is powered by a 40-horsepower Mercury engine.
The boat is named in honor of Harlan and Anna Hubbard, who built their own shantyboat on the banks of the Ohio River in the late 1940s. Inspired by the writings of Henry David Thoreau, the Hubbards eventually settled on the Ohio River in a place called Payne Hollow.
“They rejected the commercial nature of our society and were very self-sufficient,” Jerry Steimel said.
Steimel’s voyage will take he and Baltes down the Kentucky River and through four locks and they will then enter the Ohio River after traveling 65 miles.
The shantyboat will then travel downstream another 45 miles and then head for Towhead Island in Kentucky. Steimel said he expects the trip to take about two weeks to complete.
A Facebook page has been set up to document Steimel’s journey with daily updates at: https://www.facebook.com/PeaceOutRiverTrip/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
