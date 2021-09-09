Port man scratches $1M lottery ticket

NEWBURYPORT — A quick stop at a Plum Island convenience store made a local man a whole lot richer when he scratched a $1 million lottery ticket.
After driving his daughter to work, Brian Chernick recently stopped to cash in winning lottery tickets and won with a Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club ticket purchased with those winnings.
Chernick chose the cash option and received payment of $650,000 before taxes. He plans to purchase a house with his winnings.
The winning ticket was purchased at Plum Island Provisions at 29 Plum Island Blvd. in Newbury.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, according to a Massachusetts Lottery press release.
