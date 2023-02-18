NEWBURYPORT — A local man who prompted residents to call police four times in only a few hours in July pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Alexander Noujaim, 35, of Norman Street was fined $150 after appearing before Judge William Martin in Newburyport District Court on Feb. 10. His guilty plea ends a seven-month case that began when he was heard screaming for help on Colby Farm Road.
The screaming led to police Officers Schyler Reilly and Shawn Eaton being called on July 11 about 9 p.m. The officers searched the area for about 20 minutes but couldn’t find anyone.
Less than hour later, police received more calls about a man screaming, this time coming from the city’s dump and recycling center.
Officer Kevin Martin and Sgt. Gregory Whitney, along with a state police trooper, responded to the second screaming man call about 10:05 p.m. Also joining the search were Reilly and Eaton. I
It was Eaton who first spotted Noujaim sliding down a hill wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. Noujaim denied being the man yelling and screaming for help. Moments later, a woman slid down the same hill and said she had no idea who was causing the ruckus.
Officers then left but returned about 11:14 p.m. after residents called police a third time to report a man wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts was staggering around the area “yelling and screaming outloud,” Martin wrote in his police report.
Martin drove back to the area and saw Noujaim staggering in the road.
“I asked him why he was in the area again and he told me that he was looking for one of his dogs that never made it home until he began searching for it,” Martin wrote in his report, adding that Noujaim appeared heavily intoxicated. “He told me he was clapping his hands and yelling for his dog.”
As Martin was talking to Noujaim, a local off-duty firefighter came up to the officer and told him that Noujaim yelled an expletive at a neighbor after ordering Noujaim to leave the area.
Based on this, Martin had enough of Noujaim’s antics and arrested Noujaim on a disorderly conduct charge.
“We formed the opinion that the subject’s behavior recklessly created a risk to himself and officers, and caused alarm to a resident who became scared for her safety, and created an annoyance to multiple residents in the area which served no legitimate purpose of the subject,” Martin wrote in his report.
Noujaim’s evening encounters with officers began at 7:40 when neighbors of Bresnahan Elementary School called the police station to report a suspicious car parked in the school lot.
Police saw the car leave the lot and followed it to Noujaim’s home. Noujaim got out of the passenger side of the car and appeared intoxicated. The woman who was seen sliding down the hill about 10 p.m. was driving, according to Martin’s report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.