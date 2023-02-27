SALISBURY — Despite the winter weather advisory in place for Tuesday, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Nate Allard and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon will participate in the second annual Presidential Plunge into the frigid waters off Salisbury Beach.
Despite a predicted high temperature of 35 degrees, snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, a chance of freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 32 mph making temperatures feel significantly colder, Allard said the plunge will go on at 3:30 p.m. no matter the conditions.
“The more painful, the merrier, I’m happy to do it in the middle of a snowstorm ‘cause that makes it more exciting. It has to hurt, if I jump in in August, I wouldn’t get any donations,” he said.
The plunge will take place at the beach right next to Groundswell Café. A post-plunge toast will follow at Sin-A-Loa Tacos & Tequila at 3 Broadway, Salisbury.
Allard and Reardon will be joined by state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, Firehouse Center for the Arts Executive Director Jim Moynihan, employees of Cross Insurance and Banter Barber & Clothier, as well as various other business owners.
Allard said while participation is not confirmed for anyone besides Reardon and himself, all others will at least attend.
The plunge began last year as a way to draw attention to the Chamber of Commerce’s charitable foundation, with a fundraising goal of $5,000 this year and last. Allard said they have surpassed the funding goal and have raised $7,200 and counting.
Efforts to increase fundraising, including the plunge, are aimed so that the foundation can work toward providing annual scholarships to local students, awarding mini grants to small-business owners and increasing beautification efforts in Newburyport and beyond, as the foundation spans parts of southern New Hampshire through Topsfield.
The Chamber has run the charitable foundation for several years. As a nonprofit, it is focused on beautification efforts for downtown Newburyport.
The foundation purchased the downtown Christmas tree, holiday garlands and bows seen around lampposts, rehabilitated Santa’s Workshop, and purchases the flower baskets hanging around lampposts in the spring and summer.
Allard said he and others from the foundation discussed what they could do to help the community and they agreed, “This is a charitable foundation, we can do more for our business members and our community members.”
The foundation is always accepting donations. Checks can be made out to the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce Charitable Foundation and mailed to the Chamber at 38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, MA 01950. Donations can also be made in cash or sent by Venmo to @nbptchamber.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.