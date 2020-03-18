NEWBURYPORT – Just a day after the City Council narrowly turned down a plan to ask the mayor to close city playgrounds and playing fields, she announced she was doing just that Tuesday afternoon out of concern over the spread of coronavirus.
In an email alert, Mayor Donna Holaday said public playgrounds and athletic fields, the skate park, tennis and basketball courts were closed, effective immediately, to “discourage social gatherings and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
“This is a difficult decision as we would like residents to be outside enjoying physical activity, with proper social distancing. However, we cannot allow group gatherings or activities of any size on public fields or basketball courts and the skate park,” she said in the email. “Coronavirus may also survive on surfaces for long periods of time and could contaminate playground equipment.”
Athletic fields are closed to group gatherings and team practices, she said.
The closures don’t affect the Clipper City Rail Trail or passive areas of parks that remain open for walking and exercising.
At an online City Council meeting Monday night, Councilor at-large Byron Lane suggested recommending the mayor close all of the city’s playgrounds and shared spaces, including tennis and basketball courts.
After discussion, that measure failed on a 6-5 vote.
In related news, Holaday said in the email alert that, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no positive coronavirus cases had been recorded in the city of Newburyport, according to the state Department of Public Health. Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press conference earlier in the day the state had recorded 218 positive cases, including eight in Essex County. The state does not report positive cases by community.
In her email, Holaday urged people using parks to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to trails — “wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use parks or trails if you have symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.”
Walkers also should stay at least six feet apart and “warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.”
The mayor also said public restrooms in Newburyport are closed and public drinking fountains will remain turned off.
“Public health officials also strongly discourage activities that promote private gatherings of people, including play dates, sleepovers, parties, social visits, and other activities where closer contact is the norm,” she said in the alert.
Stressing that slowing the spread of coronavirus is a community based effort, Holaday said “we need everyone’s cooperation. Residents who are comfortable going outdoors and who have not been instructed to quarantine, can stay active by walking, running, hiking or biking, while practicing social distancing recommendations from the CDC.”
In closing her email update, the mayor wrote, “Your patience and understanding during this difficult time are greatly appreciated. Our city has always pulled together during difficult and trying times. Together we will get through this. Thank you for helping us do our part to keep everyone safe.”
For information from the city’s Health Department: www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19
Updates from the state: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-cases-quarantine-and-monitoring#covid-19-cases-in-massachusetts
The CDC website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV
