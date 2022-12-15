NEWBURYPORT — Market Square in Newburyport will be a little bit brighter Sunday night when Mayor Sean Reardon joins members of Newburyport’s Congregation Ahavas Achim (CAA) to light the first candle of a large Chanukah menorah at 5:30 p.m.
After the light is lit, there will be singing and hot chocolate and donuts to mark the beginning of the annual, eight-day holiday that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.E. when a small Jewish army led by Judah Maccabee recaptured it from the Syrian-Greek Seleucids.
The holiday, known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated for eight days because when the Temple was liberated, the small vial of pure oil needed to kindle the candelabra that adorned the altar—the original menorah—lasted for eight days instead of the expected one.
In addition to lighting the Market Square menorah every night of the holiday, which ends on Dec. 26, CAA will be collecting personal care items to benefit Community Service of Newburyport. People are asked to bring tubes of toothpaste, individually wrapped toothbrushes, single rolls or four packs of toilet paper or small jugs of laundry detergent.
“All members of the community are invited to join us at the nightly candle lighting and to contribute to our drive to help the less fortunate among us during this holiday season,” CAA President Debbie Pourati said.
After the first night, the short lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. except on Friday, Dec. 23, when it will be held at 3:30 p.m., prior to the beginning of Shabbat.
There will also be a ceremonial lighting of a menorah in the gazebo in front of the public library in Amesbury at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
