NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon will join Joe DiBiase in the Local Pulse studio this Saturday for a full hour. DiBiase and the Reardon will discuss local issues and what is happening in City Hall, as well as what is coming in the near future.
Streamed from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #452 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
