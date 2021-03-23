Port native preps for Run Across America fundraiser

AMESBURY — Michael Wilson is about to see the country, one step at a time, when he participates in Run Across America next month to benefit Lucy's Love Bus.
Lucy's Love Bus is a local charity that comforts children with cancer and their families. Wilson has been a fan of Lucy's Love Bus ever since he attended its butterfly release in 2010.
"I've known him since he was a teenager," said Beecher Grogan, executive director of Lucy’s Love Bus. "He still has the tie-dye T-shirt he made in 2010."
Wilson, 28, hiked the Appalachian Trail to raise money for Lucy's Love Bus in 2018. While most of the people he met on his trek were very friendly, one particular pit bull was not.
The dog attacked him near Daleville, Virginia, biting his arm and trying to bite his neck. Wilson was eventually helped by a hiker who knew emergency medical treatment and had to hike off a mountain before reaching an emergency room three hours later.
The Newburyport native had to abandon his attempt to hike the Appalachian Trail but is determined to raise money for Lucy's Love Bus. He'll embark from Santa Monica Pier in California on April 1.
"The Run Across America was always on my radar and I wanted to do one or the other," Wilson said. "I figured I'd go with the Appalachian Trail first. But I'm a big 'Forrest Gump' fan. The opportunity has come about to do the run and I'm going to make it happen now."
Wilson hopes to raise at least $35,000 to be split evenly between Lucy's Love Bus and its Orange, California-based sister organization, MaxLove Project.
"COVID has hit charitable organizations hard, so this really has been spectacular timing," Grogan said. "We got through 2020 and did all right. People responded to our needs but I knew that 2021 would see people so sick of this issue.
"But the issue was still here and growing, in terms of families facing homelessness and hunger, Grogan added. "Some parents also need to stay at home and keep their kids who have no immune system safe. This is why his timing is perfect."
Wilson, who lives in Eliot, Maine, works as a personal trainer at Planet Fitness in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and said that has worked to his advantage when it comes to preparation.
"I do a run commute every day, five miles each day," Wilson said. "I got rid of my car, both to save for the run but also to hold myself accountable. So I'm actually doing about 10 to 13 miles a day. I'm also able to work out with some of my clients."
Wilson said he intends to run about 40 miles a day and will start out by following Interstate 40 and Route 66 to St Louis. He will be joined by his girlfriend about halfway through the journey and expects to end his run this summer at Waterfront Park in Newburyport.
"I want to end in my hometown," Wilson said.
He has six local sponsors: True North Ale Co. in Ipswich, Wire By Ryan in Byfield, Marge Bar, The Juicery in Newburyport; the Portsmouth Planet Fitness and Vincent Bianco Custom Catering in Peabody.
"This really is a redemption run for me," Wilson said. "I really wanted to help them out when I did the Appalachian Trail. But getting attacked by that pit bull out there made me feel like I failed. I just want to inspire people, especially after a hard year. Sometimes, you feel like you fail but you just have to get back up and try to give your best in life."
Mike Runs Across America website: https://give.lucyslovebus.org/campaign/michaels-run-across-america/c288092.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
