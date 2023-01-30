NEWBURYPORT — Local native Berit Palma will perform at Boston’s Wang Theater next month when PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” begins a five-show run at the iconic theater.
Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present this new production, which is an interactive live stage show where members of the audience get to be the heroes.
\PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world.
It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate top hero.
Palma, a member of the chorus, is making her national tour debut and joining the PAW Patrol Live! family. She is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.
She was last seen at Hope Repertory Theatre as a soloist in “50 Years Through Song” with Alex Thompson and as Sibella/Woman 3 U/S in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
Showtimes: Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Feb. 12: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Tickets start at $29. Tickets are available at the Boch Center box office, online at www.bochcenter.org or by phone at 866-348-9738.
Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.