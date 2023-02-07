NEWBURYPORT — Local native Berit Palma will head back to Massachusetts next month while performing in the national tour of Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” as it makes a five-show run at the Wang Theatre in Boston.
Palma will perform in the chorus and in various understudy roles.
This new production is an interactive live stage show where audience members get to be the heroes of the show, presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment.
Palma has previously performed at Hope Repertory Theatre in Holland, Michigan, as a soloist in “50 Years Through Song” with Alex Thompson and as Sibella in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
Palma earned her bachelor’s degrees in fine art in musical theater and arts administration at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point last spring.
Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows the pups through their biggest mission yet. Mayor Humdinger dognapped and cloned Robo Dog, causing chaos all over the world. It is up to the pups to rescue Robo Dog and catch the clones.
Palma said in an email that her passion for musical theater began in Newburyport and she has been performing since she was 6 years old.
“I largely owe my introduction into theatre to Dierdre Budzyna through Acting Out Studios,” Palma said. “The first time I was cast in one of their productions at the Firehouse Theatre, I remember telling my mother that ‘I had made it to Broadway.’”
Palma said auditions began virtually and she was later invited to in-person callbacks in New York City. After a few weeks, she was offered a spot on the tour.
Noting her excitement for the tour, Palma added, “I could not be more excited to be a part of this company and to join the Paw Patrol family!”
The tour kicks off in Boston on Saturday.
“I am feeling so excited about this tour, I think we have created something really special that is enjoyable for audiences of all ages,” DePalma said.
“Above all, this is a show about working together and persevering during even the most difficult of missions,” she added. “I am so grateful to be involved in such a positive show. There is no comparison to the joy that you see on an audience member’s face while they are watching this production.”
Palma said her most anticipated stops along the tour include Boston, Chicago and New York, as she loves the cities and has family along the way.
“I hope to continue working in theater both as an actress and an educator. I was incredibly fortunate to receive constant support in the pursuit of my passions while growing up, and this is something that I want to pay forward,” she said.
The Boston showtimes are Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Ticket prices for the show start at $29 and are available at the Boch Center Box Office, online on the Boch Center website or by phone at 866-348-9738. VIP packages are also available.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
