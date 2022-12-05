NEWBURYPORT — With winter on the horizon and the first major snowfall inevitable, the city spent part of last week getting residents up to speed on how snow removal works and why parking bans are important.
Acting DPS director Jamie Tuccolo has been preparing his department for the coming season and on Wednesday hosted a public presentation for residents to keep them up to speed on the city’s snow and ice plan.
Tuccolo said the city strives to make roadways as safe as possible in all winter weather conditions while also delivering effective service under stressful conditions.
“Basically, the goals are to make the streets as passable as fast and as safe as we possibly can,” he said.
A snow emergency parking ban requires that all vehicles be removed from city streets, notice of which is posted six hours prior to the ban going into effect.
“A parking ban allows us to basically clean curb to curb. It also widens the streets because everybody knows the more snow we get, the shorter the streets, the harder it is, to maneuver. We have some tight streets as it is, so we have to keep them as wide open as possible. The parking ban is one tool that we must use,” Tuccolo said.
DPS utilizes 15 blinking blue lights located at strategic locations across the city to alert residents of a coming parking ban.
“When those lights are blinking constantly, the parking ban is in effect,” Tuccolo said. “We’re trying to put a blue light in every portion of the city.”
Residents are allowed to park for free in the city’s eight municipal parking lots once a parking ban is in effect. All vehicles must then be removed from the municipal lots within 12 hours of the end of a parking ban to allow DPS to fully clear the area. The city is typically completely clear of snow within 72 hours of a storm.
The parking bans are not simply for vehicles, according to Tuccolo, who said dumpsters, trash and recycling bins must also be removed from the street.
“This is one of the biggest issues we run into. If there are other things besides vehicles, like sports equipment or trash, these are just as troublesome as vehicles. If not more, because I can’t tow these,’ he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon had to deal with a winter storm just days after his January inauguration and said making the call for a snow emergency was easier than one might think since he was working with Tuccolo and then-DPS director Anthony Furnari.
“I had such great people to work with who present you with all the information,” he said.
Reardon added that he received plenty of positive feedback from residents pleased with how the city handled last winter’s storms.
“We had some pretty good storms that we were able to get up ahead of and then get that word out to residents in a timely way. Very few cars had to be towed and I’m looking forward to continuing that this year,” he said.
The city has also seen plenty of technological improvements, when it comes to snow and ice removal over recent years, including a snow app, which tracks plowing operations using GPS.
“Each vehicle is set up with a console that can track everything. So, even if the car is sitting there idling, the DPS director can see that the car is on and working but is not moving right now. That way, they know who’s covered what,” Reardon said.
Tuccolo also said the snow app gives DPS the ability to make sure none of its drivers are speeding through city streets.
“We get alerted if somebody’s going too fast. We set up a geo fence and I do a report,” he said.
The acting DPS director asked residents to sign up for e-alerts on the city’s website (www.cityofnewburyport.com/) like and follow Newburyport on Facebook (www.facebook.com/newburyportofficial), Twitter (twitter.com/NewburyportGov), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/cityofnewburyport), as well as use the snow emergency information line at 978-463-0472.
Newburyport Youth Services is also working with the Newburyport Council on Aging to provide a voluntary snow removal service for senior citizens and people with physical disabilities. People interested in taking part in the Snow Angels program can call NYS at 978-465-4434.
“Contact Youth Services and they can put you on the list,” Tuccolo said.
