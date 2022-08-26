NEWBURYPORT — With the city's water reserve level dipping, Mayor Sean Reardon on Friday announced a mandatory outside watering restriction.
Outside watering is now restricted to the hours of 6 to 9 a.m., and 6 to 9 p.m., under the city's mandatory restriction, while residents with odd-numbered street addresses will also be restricted to outdoor watering only on odd-numbered days, while residents with even-numbered street addresses will need to stick to even-numbered days.
Watering of the city's parks, athletic fields and similar municipal uses will also be limited to Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 9 a.m., and 6 to 9 p.m.
Mayor Sean Reardon said in an email that the city's water reserve levels are now approaching under an 80% threshold, and the Department of Public Services Water Division has issued a mandatory outside watering restriction.
Reardon added he wanted to issue the mandatory outside watering restriction before water reserve levels hit the 75% threshold.
"We ask for all residents to assist in doing their part to help protect our water supply," he said.
A $50 penalty will be assessed to those violating the outdoor water restriction for the first infraction, with a $100 fine being issued for each subsequent violation.
Earlier this month, the city asked residents to voluntarily limit outdoor watering after the water supply dropped below 90% of reserve capacity. Around the same time, the state placed the Northeast region under a Level 3 Critical Drought status.
DPS also advises that residents water thoroughly but less often, rain gauges should also be used to limit lawn watering to dry periods and dye tablets or food coloring can be used to detect leaking toilets which waste large amounts of water.
Homeowners should also read their water meter at night, as well as in the morning, before watering to detect potential leaks in their system.
For more information call the Water Division at 978-465-4420, or 978-465-4466.
