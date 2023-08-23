NEWBURYPORT — Parking has long been a competitive sport downtown but the recent elimination of more than 100 spots to make way for the first phase of the Market Landing Park expansion project has the city hunting for alternatives and a longtime business owner crying foul.
The $6 million Market Landing Park project will convert a number of waterfront parking lots to green space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site.
As part of the project, the city closed off the Water Street municipal parking lot near the harbormaster's headquarters, as well as a portion of the lot behind the Black Cow restaurant to make way for the project's construction.
The closures, however, have taken away 117 spots from downtown businesses and their employees who pay $240 for a parking permit each year.
Eighty spots remain on the waterfront and the city has offered additional employee parking in the Waterfront East and West municipal parking lots, the Titcomb Street municipal garage, and on nearby residential streets through mid-September.
But Simply Sweet candy shop owner Wendy Smith said it is simply not enough to accommodate her workers and customers on a daily basis.
"We don't need any more green down here, we need parking spaces," she said. "My employees are having a huge problem, my customers are having a huge problem, and I'm having a huge problem. I open at 11 a.m. but, if I don't get to work by 9 a.m., I don't get a parking space."
The Parking Advisory Committee held a meeting on the matter Monday night, with City Clerk Richard Jones, who oversees the city's stock of parking spaces, saying it was well-attended.
Jones said concerns were raised about whale watch and restaurant parking near the waterfront, as well as seniors who no longer have a convenient parking space near their waterfront benches.
Smith said she often takes a walk to the waterfront before opening in the morning and recently noticed a distinctive lack of senior citizens enjoying their golden years while looking out on the Merrimack River.
"They're not there because they don't have a way of getting in there," she said. "That's because their parking spaces are gone."
Smith has owned her Inn Street shop for two decades and said the new parking situation is untenable.
"Listen, it's a given parking is going to be tough during Yankee Homecoming. But when you have to deal with this on a yearly basis and try to make a living at the same time, come on, this is going to put us out of business," Smith said.
"We survived COVID, we should be able to survive parking. I'm also not Hodgies, where you drive up to get an ice cream," she added. "With me, you get out, you park, you pay, walk around and get an ice cream. Now, people have to ride around and, if there are no parking spaces, they're going to go places where there are."
Less downtown parking could also spell trouble for local waitstaff who often leave the restaurants each night with hundreds of dollars in cash in their pockets and are now forced to walk two, three or more blocks to get to their cars, Smith said.
"This is a safety concern and, if it was my daughter, I wouldn't feel comfortable," she said.
Smith added that she appreciates use of the municipal parking garage but said it often fills up quickly.
"There's just not enough space in that little parking garage to house all of the employees downtown and all of our visitors," she said.
Mayoral Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the city has seen the garage at its busiest during weekends when it can sometimes be filled – as it was Sunday. But the garage seems to be below full capacity on weekdays, according to Levine.
"This is a temporary situation and we are continuing to look for ways to find new parking for folks during construction," he said. "The finished project by the waterfront will also have a great effect on the city, with more parking spots and benches for people to enjoy next year and we appreciate everyone for working though this inconvenience with us."
The Parking Advisory Committee is expected to revisit the issue Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Jones said the committee looking at all potential parking alternatives and is talking to downtown businesses such as The Daily News about possibly using their lots on a short-term basis.
