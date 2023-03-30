NEWBURYPORT — This Saturday morning is a busy one for "Local Pulse," the live internet radio program from the newsroom of "The Daily News."
From the newly formed Port Parks Alliance, Andrea Eigerman, Stacey MacMillan and Jim McCarthy will talk about the upcoming Newburyport Clean Sweep and the Alliance's support of parks.
Also, Cynthia Keefe and Mary Martin from New England Equine Rescue. Finally, Sofia Hartford and some Newburyport High School students will discuss the upcoming production of "Fiddler on the Roof."
Show #441 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
