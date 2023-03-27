NEWBURYPORT — The newly formed Port Parks Alliance is dedicated to beautifying the city, one park at a time, and will be coordinating a spring Clean Sweep next month. But for the cleanup to be a hit, it will need the help of volunteers who don’t mind getting their hands a little dirty.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on April 8, volunteers are asked to bring rakes and leaf bags to any of the city’s parks and clean up trash, as well as bag leaves and make piles of fallen sticks and branches.
“You just show up and volunteer to help the parks,” Alliance President Andrea Eigerman said.
Alliance Treasurer Jim McCarthy said his nonprofit organization is dedicated to following the guidance of the city’s Parks Commission while also providing advocacy, education, volunteer coordination and ultimately fundraising. McCarthy said giving the city a “Clean Sweep” can be a rewarding experience for those looking to get involved.
“This is such an easy way to do this,” he said.
Eigerman said the Clean Sweep gives residents a chance to be proactive and productive, rather than sit around and criticize things on social media.
“If you love your parks, you can come out and help your community and give back,” she said.
The Alliance was formed in February after the Newburyport Parks Conservancy was shut down in November. The Parks Conservancy handled public donations to maintain the city’s 26 parks until its demise, which was linked to Mayor Sean Reardon’s successful plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services earlier this month.
Eigerman added that she has been volunteering for the city, along with McCarthy, for many years and wanted to become more involved as the newly named Parks Division structure developed.
“Working on the parks is not something that you go in and then you finish. There’s a constant need and they do need a lot of support with our parks,” she said.
Not all of the city’s parks are what people expect, according to Eigerman.
“Market Square is a park, Inn Street is a park. Then, there are funny, little triangles and various places where it’s just open space and no one would guess that there’s a park there,” she said.
The city hosts a cleanup each spring and Eigerman said it gives the Alliance a perfect opportunity to take the lead in promoting the effort.
“This is a time when the weather is good and everybody is ready to be out there and they want everything to look perfect. So, we’re trying to provide support in getting the word out and helping to organize all of volunteers,” she said.
Eigerman said tools and leaf bags will also be available at the Cashman Park basketball courts.
“People can also borrow tools and can work there. Or, they can go straight to their neighborhood park and we hope to have at least one volunteer at each of the larger parks so people don’t feel lost,” she said.
Volunteers are then asked to place their leaf bags and stick/branch piles near waste receptacles, or at the foot of a large tree for the Parks Department to pick up.
“Picking up branches is really helpful at this time of the year. The Parks Division has to pick all of those up before they can mow,” Eigerman said.
Any trash should also go into waste receptacles and trash bags can be left near the trash barrels.
“This is mostly about getting everything that has been there since the winter. The branches, the twigs, the trash. Then, we’re raking up the leaves that are still left. In other words, spring cleaning,” Eigerman said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
