NEWBURYPORT — Guests on the "Local Pulse" live internet radio program on Saturday include Anita Greenwood, the newest member of the city Parks Commission.
Also joining host Joe DiBiase in the studio will be Ken Irwin of the Belleville Roots Music Series to talk about, and sample some music from, the Marcia Ball concert May 20.
Show 447, streamed live from The Daily News of Newburyport office on Liberty Street, goes live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Can't catch the show live? This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
