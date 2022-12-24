NEWBURYPORT — Parks Manager Michael Hennessey has become a certified playground safety inspector through the National Recreation and Park Association, Mayor Sean Reardon announced earlier this week.
To become a certified, Hennessey completed a two-day course covering playground safety and security topics, including: identification and prioritization of hazards; surface standards and guidelines; evaluation of playground equipment for site selection and age appropriateness; design and layout; accessibility; best practices for inspections and record keeping; and the CPSI Code of Professional Conduct.
Hennessey also passed a 100-question certification exam.
Hennessey, who has been parks manager for six years, oversees nine city playgrounds.
“The safety of the children using these playgrounds is a top priority of the Parks Department each year,” Hennessey said. “Maintaining safe and well-maintained playgrounds enables safe play and enjoyment.”
The nonprofit National Recreation and Park Association is dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities, and supports the work of park and recreation professionals across the country.
“Congratulations to Mike for achieving this certification,” Reardon said. “By completing this course, he has gained new and valuable skills and perspectives that will enhance the safety and security of our city playgrounds.”
